Did Beijing just flash a green light to buy Alibaba?

Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) has fallen around 17% in 2022 as concerns have swirled around Beijing's regulatory policy and strict COVID lockdowns in Shanghai. However, the stock jumped late last week, along with many of its peers, on signs that the crackdowns might be easing soon. Does a seeming shift in the attitudes of Chinese authorities signal it's time to buy BABA?

Crackdowns

The last two years have been tough on Alibaba (BABA). The stock, despite recently surging off its lows, is still down nearly 70% from its record $319.32 trading price, which it established back in Oct. of 2020.

Much of this slide came about amid uncertainty about Chinese authorities’ agenda, as regulators launched intermittent crackdowns on large tech players that listed outside the country. While at times things seemed grim, the latest news showed potential signs of hope.

On Thursday of last week, Chinese state-run news outlets reported that Beijing may end its regulatory crackdown on internet and tech firms in an effort to support the ailing economy.

The South China Morning Post, reported that the government will have a symposium with the country's largest tech firms to tell them that they will stop the regulatory push. The symposium has reportedly been set for Labour Day holiday, which is scheduled to run until May 4.

Weight of COVID-19

Alibaba and other Chinese stocks have faced a wall of pressure as shutdowns in Shanghai have had rippling effects through the world’s second largest economy.

Shanghai, with its 24.9M residents, is three times the size of New York City and is home to the world’s busiest port, which has logjammed the Yangtze River backing up traffic from Changzhou, Zhenjiang, Nanjing, to Wuhan.

With the restrictions, goods are unable to flow freely, forcing products to sit on the docks. E-commerce giant BABA is one of the many Chinese stocks that is feeling these effects, which may in turn impact future sales and quarterly results.

Moreover, the shutdowns in China also limits the ability of workers to partake in their regular work schedules, which adds additional pressure for the local economy to buy and sell products.

Is BABA a Buy?

While BABA’s price has come crashing down, analysts have largely remained bullish on the Chinese tech stock. The vast majority of Wall Street experts view BABA as a Buy or Strong Buy -- 37 out of the 44 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, to be exact.

Only 6 shops label the stock as a Hold. Meanwhile, there are three analysts who rank the stock as a Sell or Strong Sell.

The current average price target among analysts is $176.48. See the chart below for further details:

While many may still be bullish on BABA, there are voices of skepticism.

Jessica Tea, an investment specialist at BNP Paribas Asset Management Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong told Bloomberg: “After the sustained regulatory tightening, the COVID resurgence in recent months and the stringent zero COVID policy are likely to exacerbate a slowdown in revenue growth for a number of companies, particularly the internet ones.”

Tea continued: “Slower sales are likely to impact future profits, translating into shrinking earnings expectations.” While BABA was not mentioned directly, these conditions remain headwinds for the company, even as the regulatory picture appears to brighten.

For other insights, see why Bashar Issa, a Seeking Alpha contributor, highlights three reasons to sell Alibaba. At the same time, another contributor, Bluesea Research, sees the brighter side of BABA, arguing that the tech giant is building a digital media empire with quality content.