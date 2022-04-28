Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) is 4.8% higher Thursday after eking out a beat of revenue expectations in its first-quarter earnings, where it delivered low churn and stuck to its subscriber forecasts for 2022.

Revenues rose more than 6% to beat expectations at $2.19 billion, with strength in the off-platform business complementing its main satellite radio content stream.

Net income jumped to $309 million from a year-ago $219 million. EBITDA ticked up 1% to $690 million.

The beat came against ongoing supply issues in the automotive industry. New vehicle penetration is at an all-time high, the company notes; its hardware was incorporated into about 83% of new vehicles sold in the U.S., up from about 81% in the year-ago period.

The enabled fleet grew to nearly 146 million vehicles, up 9% year-over-year.

Revenue by segment: SiriusXM, $1.7 billion (up 6%); Pandora and Off-platform, $336 million (up 8%).

Free cash flow rose about 22% to $258 million, on higher receipts from customers partly offset by bigger satellite capital expenditures.

In a capital update, Chief Financial Officer Sean Sullivan said that after paying $1.1 billion in special/recurring dividends and $200 million in first-quarter buybacks, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is about 3.5x, flat on a pro forma basis.

"Our balance sheet remains well-positioned, and earlier this month we opportunistically executed a $500 million two-year term loan, the proceeds of which we used to refinance a portion of our revolving credit facility balance at a more favorable interest rate," Sullivan says. "We retain significant flexibility to continue investing to grow our business, pursue external opportunities, and continue returning capital to stockholders."

