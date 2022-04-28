Teleflex stock falls despite Q1 earnings beat
Apr. 28, 2022 1:19 PM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Teleflex (TFX) stock fell -6% despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q1 results, helped by lower COVID-19 cases and increase in elective procedures during the quarter.
- The company's Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.88, beat estimates by $0.16, while Revenue of $641.7M (+1.2% Y/Y) beat by $9.81M.
- TFX reiterated adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $13.70 to $14.30, analyst estimate $13.99.
- "Teleflex continues to monitor inflationary and supply chain pressures," said Liam Kelly, the company's CEO.
- "Foreign exchange and interest rates have been fairly volatile of late to your point. And as a result, we'd like to give ourselves another quarter to see how things are playing out before we would make any adjustment to earnings," the company said in an investor call.
- Cash at the end of the quarter were $466.7 million compared to $445.1 million at December 31.
- Press Release, Transcript