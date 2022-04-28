Teleflex stock falls despite Q1 earnings beat

Apr. 28, 2022 1:19 PM ETTeleflex Incorporated (TFX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Teleflex (TFX) stock fell -6% despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q1 results, helped by lower COVID-19 cases and increase in elective procedures during the quarter.
  • The company's Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.88, beat estimates by $0.16, while Revenue of $641.7M (+1.2% Y/Y) beat by $9.81M.
  • TFX reiterated adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $13.70 to $14.30, analyst estimate $13.99.
  • "Teleflex continues to monitor inflationary and supply chain pressures," said Liam Kelly, the company's CEO.
  • "Foreign exchange and interest rates have been fairly volatile of late to your point. And as a result, we'd like to give ourselves another quarter to see how things are playing out before we would make any adjustment to earnings," the company said in an investor call.
  • Cash at the end of the quarter were $466.7 million compared to $445.1 million at December 31.
  • Press Release, Transcript
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.