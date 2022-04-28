Alnylam falls 9% after Q1 earnings miss, cut in 2022 net product revenues guidance

Apr. 28, 2022 1:20 PM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Financial, stock exchange charts at digital display

sankai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) stock has lost 9% to $140.98 in Thursday afternoon trade, after the company reported a miss on Q1 2022 earnings and cut guidance for 2022 combined net product revenues.
  • ALNY posted Q1 non-GAAP EPS of -$1.49, which missed estimates by $0.03. Revenue of $213.26M also missed expectations by $29.56M.
  • The company also slashed its 2022 combined net product revenues guidance to a range of $870M-$930M from $900M-$1B. However, it kept its forecast for net revenues from collaborations and royalties unchanged.
  • Though Q1 total net product revenues grew 37.6% Y/Y, they were down sequentially from Q4 2021 as that quarter saw several non-recurring revenue benefits, ALNY said.
  • Due to its operating loss in Q1, ALNY's cash and cash equivalents fell to $2.24B as of March 31 vs. $2.44B as of Dec. 31.
  • Earlier in Q1, ALNY filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) over their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Up to Wednesday's close, ALNY stock -8.6% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.