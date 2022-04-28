Columbia Financial stock drops after Compass Point downgrades
Apr. 28, 2022 1:23 PM ETColumbia Financial, Inc. (CLBK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) stock is falling 5.3% in Thursday afternoon trading after Compass Point analyst Lauri Havener Hunsicker downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy.
- She considers CLBK an "excellent long-term holding" but expects management "will likely wait for a stronger market to execute a second step."
- Havener Hunsicker trims FY22 EPS estimate to $0.81 from $0.84 and FY23 EPS estimate to $0.81 from $0.89.
- The analyst's Neutral rating aligns with the Quant rating of Hold.
- On Tuesday, Columbia Financial (CLBK) posted Q1 earnings that beat consensus