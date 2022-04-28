Intellia wins Outperform rating at Credit Suisse on ATTR potential
Apr. 28, 2022 1:24 PM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)REGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse has initiated its coverage on gene editing company, Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) with an Outperform recommendation, arguing that the clinical-stage biotech has generated “arguably the most impressive in vivo editing data so far.”
- The analyst Richard Law points out that the company’s transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) candidate, NTLA-2001, could have potential in both ATTR with polyneuropathy and hereditary ATTR cardiomyopathy.
- His Outperform rating is underpinned by the large potential in ATTR, particularly if the company can demonstrate feasibility in wild-type patients.
- The opportunity in wild-type (wt) ATTR-CM is “by far” the largest, the analyst argues, however, noting that the success against the indication is "slightly less certain.”
- Any favorable sign in relation to wild-type (wt) ATTR-CM could generate substantial value for the stock, Law added, setting the price target at ~$100 per share, more than double the last closing of NTLA.
