Intellia wins Outperform rating at Credit Suisse on ATTR potential

Apr. 28, 2022 1:24 PM ETIntellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA)REGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Abstract luminous DNA molecule. Genetic and gene manipulation concept. Cut of replacing part of a DNA molecule. Medicine. Innovative in science. Medical science and biotechnology.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • Credit Suisse has initiated its coverage on gene editing company, Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) with an Outperform recommendation, arguing that the clinical-stage biotech has generated “arguably the most impressive in vivo editing data so far.”
  • The analyst Richard Law points out that the company’s transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) candidate, NTLA-2001, could have potential in both ATTR with polyneuropathy and hereditary ATTR cardiomyopathy.
  • His Outperform rating is underpinned by the large potential in ATTR, particularly if the company can demonstrate feasibility in wild-type patients.
  • The opportunity in wild-type (wt) ATTR-CM is “by far” the largest, the analyst argues, however, noting that the success against the indication is "slightly less certain.”
  • Any favorable sign in relation to wild-type (wt) ATTR-CM could generate substantial value for the stock, Law added, setting the price target at ~$100 per share, more than double the last closing of NTLA.
  • Read more on the historic in vivo data readout by Intellia (NTLA) and its partner Regeneron (REGN), for NTLA-2001 in ATTR patients with polyneuropathy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.