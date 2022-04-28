Colgate-Palmolive Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 1:26 PM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.4B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.