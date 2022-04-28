Weyerhaeuser Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 1:26 PM ETWeyerhaeuser Company (WY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+35.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.99B (+19.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.