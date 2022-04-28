ASE Technology rallies 9% post Q1 results

Apr. 28, 2022 1:28 PM ETASXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ASE Technology (ASX +8.7%) Q1 net revenues contribution from packaging operations and EMS operations represented ~47% and 42%, respectively, of total net revenues.
  • Gross margin increased 0.7 bps to 19.7% in 1Q22 from 19.0% in 4Q21.
  • Operating margin was 11.2% in 1Q22, compared to 11.3% in 4Q21.
  • Capital expenditures in 1Q22 totaled $443M, of which $311M were used in packaging operations.
  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$285,878M as of March 31, 2022.
  • Current ratio was 1.22 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.52 as of March 31, 2022.
  • Q2 2022 Outlook: On a pro forma basis, ATM business levels should be slightly above Q4 2021 levels; ATM gross margin should be slightly above Q1 2022 gross margin; EMS business level should be similar with Q1 2022 levels and EMS operating margin should be slightly lower than Q1 2022 levels.
  • Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation
  • Previously: ASE Technology GAAP EPADS of $0.21, revenue of NT$144.39B (April 28)
