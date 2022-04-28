ASE Technology rallies 9% post Q1 results
Apr. 28, 2022
- ASE Technology (ASX +8.7%) Q1 net revenues contribution from packaging operations and EMS operations represented ~47% and 42%, respectively, of total net revenues.
- Gross margin increased 0.7 bps to 19.7% in 1Q22 from 19.0% in 4Q21.
- Operating margin was 11.2% in 1Q22, compared to 11.3% in 4Q21.
- Capital expenditures in 1Q22 totaled $443M, of which $311M were used in packaging operations.
- Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$285,878M as of March 31, 2022.
- Current ratio was 1.22 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.52 as of March 31, 2022.
- Q2 2022 Outlook: On a pro forma basis, ATM business levels should be slightly above Q4 2021 levels; ATM gross margin should be slightly above Q1 2022 gross margin; EMS business level should be similar with Q1 2022 levels and EMS operating margin should be slightly lower than Q1 2022 levels.
