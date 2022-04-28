CyberOptics (CYBE) -7.9% after reporting GAAP EPS of $0.47 and revenue of $24.2M, up 36.7% Y/Y.

Segments: 1Q22 sales of 3D and 2D sensors increased 27% Y/Y to $8.1M. The company expects to post strong Q2 sales of 3D and 2D sensors from $7.1M in 2Q21.

Q1 sales of semiconductor sensors, principally the WaferSense line of sensors, increased 34% Y/Y to $6.8M. The company expects to post strong double-digit growth on a Y/Y in 2Q22.

Q1 sales of inspection and metrology systems rose 49% Y/Y to $9.4M. First quarter sales of SQ3000 Multi-Function inspection systems increased 45% Y/Y to $5.9M as product continues to gain traction among existing and new customers.

Backlog at March 31, 2022 totaled a record $47.4M, up from $47.3M in 4Q21 and $32.4M at March 31, 2021. The company is forecasting sales of $25M-$28M for 2Q22 vs. $25.2M reported in 2Q21.

Press Release