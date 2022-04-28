LyondellBasell Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 1:27 PM ETLyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.55 (+11.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.67B (+39.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LYB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.