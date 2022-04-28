TC Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 1:28 PM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-25.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (-15.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.