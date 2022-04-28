L3Harris Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 1:28 PM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.05 (-4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.13B (-10.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LHX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.