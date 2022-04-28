Magna International Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 1:29 PM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-40.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.03B (-11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.