Charter Communications Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 1:30 PM ETCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.66 (+62.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.21B (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CHTR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.