Newell Brands Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 1:31 PM ETNewell Brands Inc. (NWL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.28B (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NWL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.