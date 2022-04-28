EV charging station provider Allego (NYSE:ALLG) shares shot up 21% in midday trading Thursday.

Shares of ALLG opened at $8.89 and hit a session high of $10.65 in early afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $10.30, up 21%, at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

ALLG went public on March 17 through a merger with SPAC Spartan Acquisition III, with shares rallying in late March. The stock began trending lower on April 8, but reversed direction and gained on Wednesday.

