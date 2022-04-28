TAL Education Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 1:31 PM ETTAL Education Group (TAL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (+207.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $660.88M (-51.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TAL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.