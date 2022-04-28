Aon Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 1:32 PM ETAon plc (AON)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Aon (NYSE:AON) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.81 (+12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.72B (+5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AON has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.