U.S. Silica Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 1:32 PM ETU.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+48.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $297.45M (+26.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLCA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.