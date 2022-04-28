Cboe Global Markets Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 1:33 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $414.88M (+13.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBOE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.