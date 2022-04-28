Imperial Oil Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 28, 2022 1:34 PM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+162.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.91B (+27.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.