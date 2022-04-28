Mednax stock falls 8% despite Q1 earnings beat
Apr. 28, 2022 1:39 PM ETMEDNAX, Inc. (MD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mednax (NYSE:MD) stock declined April 28 following the company's Q1 results.
- The Sunrise, Fla.-based company, which provides neonatal care services, saw non-GAAP EPS rise by +37.5% Y/Y to $0.33, which beat analysts' estimates.
- Q1 revenue rose +7.94% Y/Y to $482.23M. The company said the growth was driven by net acquisition activity, complemented by an overall same-unit revenue increase of 1.3%.
- The company said same-unit revenue attributable to patient volume increased by +3.2% Y/Y. However, same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors declined by -1.9% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $50.7M, compared to $45.5M in Q1 2021.
- Mednax had cash and cash equivalents of $7M at March 31, compared to $387M on Dec. 31, 2021. During Q1, the company used cash on hand, plus new debt, to redeem its $1B of 6.25% senior notes due 2027 and pay related fees.
- At March 31, Mednax (MD) had total debt outstanding of $799M.
- MD is -8.32% to $20.83