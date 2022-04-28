Hulu grabs hit 'Schitt's Creek' from Netflix

2018 Winter TCA Tour - Day 11

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Hulu (NYSE:DIS) (CMCSA) is pulling a bit of a programming coup, as it's grabbing rights to hit Canadian series Schitt's Creek in the fall.
  • The series will move off of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), where it has proved a reliable top-10 streamer over the past couple of years.
  • Schitt's Creek debuted on Canada's Pop TV in 2015, but gained exponentially more attention through a Netflix streaming deal in 2017.
  • The series wrapped up after six seasons, and all six will move from Netflix to Hulu Oct. 3.
