PBF (NYSE:PBF) released Q1 earnings ahead of the market open Thursday, following on the heals of Valero's (VLO) bullish Q1 print to lead the refining sub-sector higher. Although adjusted earnings came in light to Street estimates, CEO Nimbley indicated that "demand is continuing to grow. Global product inventories are tight across the board...with solid operating performance, PBF (PBF) will be able to generate incremental free cash flow that can be used to strengthen our balance sheet and reward our investors:"

Earnings - PBF (PBF) posted 35c per share of adjusted earnings during the quarter, against expectations for 39c.

Maintenance - during Q1, the Company completed 1/3 of annual maintenance, and expects refining runs to increase ~9% in Q2.

Capital allocation - as of March 31st, the company held approximately $1.4b of cash on hand and during April management reduced consolidated debt balances by ~$55m through open market purchases.

PBF (PBF) shares were up ~9% as of mid day, on a slight miss, modest improvement in utilization guidance and high-level commentary on improved global supply / demand balances. It's not the sort of result that would normally drive shares higher; however, given record refining margins, perhaps investors are anxious to gain exposure to the sector.