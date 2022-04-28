Phillips 66 Q1 Earnings all set with strong asset base, bullish industry, analyst ratings to push stock price further higher
Apr. 28, 2022 2:03 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (compared to -$1.16 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.86B (+59.0% Y/Y).
- In the March quarter, demand for refined petroleum products improved since economies opened up and thereby this would push the company's earnings higher.
- In its prior earnings call, the company provided the following outlook:
- Over the last 2 years, PSX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Peer company Valero set a positive tone for the Q1 earnings with a refining-led beat in Q1 EPS and revenue.
- Quick look at company's profitability metrics compared to peers:
- Ahead of the earnings season, Morgan Stanley published a bullish refining note raising price targets across the sector ~25%, as rising refining margins lift earnings estimates.
- BofA and RBC have a positive view on oil producers and refiners and they believe refiners like Phillips, Marathon and Par Pacific are best positioned to benefit from rapidly evolving global energy markets.
- In its earnings week, Citi resumed coverage of Phillips 66 at Neutral (PT, $89) as analyst Prashant Rao sees modest share price upside; he added that as Phillips 66's asset base has become more MidCon-focused, a widening in Canadian crude differentials becomes increasingly important in order to outpace peers in refining earnings, and this widening will be more of a second half of 2022 or 2023 event.
- SA Contributor Leo Nelissen recently indicated that if looking for a great high yield, buy Phillips 66.
- Of the 18 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 6 have assigned a Strong Buy, 8 rated it a Buy and 4 are with a Hold rating.
- YTD, the stock has recorded 14.7% gains and is closer to its 52-week high levels.