Mastercard (NYSE:MA) stock is gaining 4.8% in Thursday midafternoon trading after the company painted robust outlook for cross-border transactions this year, more than offsetting any impact from Russia and Ukraine on its business.

In a note entitled "It's Good to Be the Rails," Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey said, "We see overwhelming positives in 1Q22, and we think Mastercard (MA) is delivering our bullish thesis of EPS upside, fueled by oversampling to cross-border travel, discretionary credit spending, growing value-added services and new flows and better-than-expected operating leverage."

Evercore ISI analyst David Togut said increased confidence in cross-border travel is prompting him to lift EPS estimates for Mastercard (MA) - by $0.26 to $10.66 for 2022 and by $0.20 to $13.30 for 2023.

For full-year 2022, Mastercard (MA) CFO Sachin Mehra said the company expects net revenue to increase at the high end of a high-teens rate on a currency neutral basis, excluding acquisitions. For Q2, net revenue is also expected to rise at the high end of high teens, currency-neutral, excluding acquisitions.

For the medium-term, Truist's Jeffrey expects organic revenue growth in the high teens percentage or higher and 20%+ EPS compounding.

Togut reiterates Outperform rating and Top Pick, driven by "MA's highly differentiated value-added services and greater exposure to emerging regions, boding well for its Services Revenue, Cross-Border Volume Fees, and Transaction Processing Fees from more high-yielding cross-border transactions, as global travel continues to recover."

Jeffrey reiterates his Buy rating, saying it's "the best FinTech we cover."

Earlier, Mastercard (MA) Q1 earnings beat as cross-border travel exceeds expectations, confirming the trends that rival Visa (V) saw in its results