Ostin continues wild post-IPO trading, plunging 88% after skyrocketing in debut

Shares of Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) plunged 88% in Thursday's intraday trading, giving back a large chunk of the gains it posted during the previous session, when shares of the China-based display module maker skyrocketed in its post-IPO debut.

OST began trading Wednesday after pricing its IPO at $4 per share. The stock immediately found buying interest, opening above $10 and continuing to rise from there. The stock eventually finished its first session at $39.66.

A further spike early Thursday sent the stock to $47.79. However, traders immediately began to take profits, with shares cratering through the morning. At about 2 p.m. ET, the stock had dropped to $4.60, down $35.07 on the session.

In its initial public offering, OST sold 3.38M shares, raising about $13.5M.

OST is headquartered in China but incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Its products end up in items like consumer electronics, LCD screens and auto displays.

