Wells Fargo eyes opportunity in energy and consumer staples amid economic turmoil

In a new note released on NFL Draft Day, Wells Fargo is advising investors to pick defensive sectors − warning that recession risks are rising for 2023.

The bank’s Investment Institute wrote in a note to clients Thursday it was upgrading the energy sector to "Favorable" from "Neutral" and the consumer-staples sector to "Neutral" from "Most Unfavorable" based on persistent inflation and supply-chain issues − both of which are exacerbated by political factors.

“Shortages of food, fuel and other commodities likely will persist globally if, as we expect, the war in Ukraine and Russian sanctions continue to disrupt production and sustain inflation,” Wells analysts wrote. “Likewise, zero-COVID policies amid ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia further interrupt production and shipping, and aggravate shortages and inflation.”

The team forecast inflation to run hot into 2023, only abated by slowing global economic growth into the year. As a result, the team foresees recession risks increasing substantially into 2023, while the Federal Reserve likely continues tighter policy and adds to market risks.

“There is a growing risk that rapid interest-rate increases eventually may reinforce inflation’s negative effect on the already advanced economic cycle and may tip the U.S. economy into a recession by 2023,” Wells warned.

Stick with Staples, Energy

Under the auspices of these assumptions, the team advised a reduction in exposure to highly cyclical sectors like industrials and financials. Instead, the analysis pinpointed healthcare as a favorable option. Wells also upgraded ratings on the consumer staples and energy sectors to "Neutral" from a previous "Unfavorable" view.

Wells’ team noted that consumer staples in particular has significantly outperformed as of late, led higher by the likes of Procter & Gamble (PG) and Kimberly Clark (KMB). Nonetheless, the “late-cycle dynamics” apparent in the market make the sector still attractive moving forward, the bank's analysts wrote.

Energy, likewise, has far outpaced the broader market in 2022. Yet along with precious metals, Wells' analysts ranked the sector as the most promising for the next year. The Russo-Ukrainian war was cited as a significant factor tightening energy markets − affording solid economics to the sector even ahead of the anticipated economic slowdown.

Precious metals, meanwhile, were promoted on much the same defensive basis as consumer staples.

“Since late 2020, investors have preferred to own economically sensitive commodities, and precious metals have lagged — gold specifically,” the team explained. “We believe that investors may warm up to gold over the remainder of 2022 and into 2023, however.”

Cutting Commodities

In order to rebalance portfolios in light of these upgrades, the team advised swapping out commodities other than precious metals, as Wells believes the forecast of slowing economic growth into will soften demand. The bank recently downgraded the sector to "Neutral" and further trimmed targets for the rest of 2022.

While a potential rebound was forecast into 2023, the team suggested gains will accumulate more slowly in coming quarters.

Elsewhere, real estate was rated "Unfavorable," while utilities were denoted as "Most Unfavorable."

Read more on other economic readouts printed on Thursday.