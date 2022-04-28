Bausch Health likely to take longer to pay down debt after spinoff - RBC
Apr. 28, 2022 2:09 PM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)BLCOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Commenting on the IPO terms posted by Bausch + Lomb (BLCO), the planned spinoff of Canadian pharma company Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC), on Thursday, RBC Capital Markets projected lower than expected proceeds that could potentially delay the leverage plans of the parent company.
- The analysts Douglas Miehm and Sahil Dhingra note that the ~10% portion of Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) equity offered fell short of the firm’s target of ~20%, which was expected to generate $2.4B.
- Adding the $2.5B term loan Bausch + Lomb plans to seek, they point out that the gross proceeds of the IPO projected at $735M – $840M could generate only $3.2B – $3.3B ($3.3B – $3.4B with overallotment) in total net proceeds.
“This is likely to result in less deleveraging at the RemainCo,” the duo wrote, forecasting that it will take longer than six months for the remaining company to reach the ~6.5-6.7x net debt/EBITDA targeted by the management.
In March, Bausch + Lomb’s (BLCO), the eye care segment of Bausch Health (BHC), said it sought a dual listing in New York and Toronto.