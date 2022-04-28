VSE stock shoots 18% on Q1 estimates beat
Apr. 28, 2022
- VSE (VSEC +18.2%) stock rallies as Q1 delivered strong revenue growth in Aviation and Fleet segments as both businesses capitalized on recent investments, new program wins, and market share gains with new and existing customers in end-markets.
- Aviation segment: Revenue increased 110% Y/Y to a record $93.3M; Adj. EBITDA margin was 11.6%, an increase of 664 bps Y/Y.
- Fleet segment: Revenue increased 22% Y/Y to $67M; Adj. EBITDA margin declined 165 bps to 13.1%, given a higher mix of commercial revenue and continued investment in commercial channel growth.
- Federal & Defence segment: Revenue increased 8% Y/Y to $70.9M; Adj. EBITDA margin declined 34.8% Y/Y to $3.8M, given a higher mix of cost-plus contracts.
- Adj. EBITDA of $22.2M, up $6.7M, demonstrates company’s focus on margin and operational excellence as businesses scale.
- At the conclusion of Q1, The Co. had $100M in cash and available liquidity to support the ongoing growth of its business, and unused commitment availability under its $350M revolving credit facility maturing in 2024.
- The Co. had total net debt outstanding of $303M and $80.3M of trailing-twelve months adjusted EBITDA.
- During Q1, VSE Aviation secured a renewal of a three-year, $180M distribution agreement with a global B&GA aircraft OEM. VSE Aviation will remain the global distributor of approximately 30,000 airframe parts serving ~1,000 B&GA aircraft through year-end 2025.
- Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation
