Novo Nordisk once weekly insulin icodec bests Tresiba in lowering blood sugar

Apr. 28, 2022 2:24 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Woman is making insulin injection in the stomach. Stock photo

Milos Dimic/E+ via Getty Images

  • Insulin icodec, in development from Novo Nordisk (NVO), given once weekly provided a greater reduction in HbA1c levels compared to Tresiba (insulin degludec) in a phase 3 trial.
  • Topline results showed that after 26 weeks, insulin icodec achieved a reduction in HbA1c of 0.93% compared to 0.71% for Tresiba.
  • There was no statistically significant difference in estimated hypoglycemia rates, and no severe hypoglycemia events were seen in the insulin icodec group.
  • The results are from one of six trials that forms the phase 3a ONWARDS clinical development program for insulin icodec that are enrolling more than 4K adults.
  • Check out Seeking Alpha contributor Rumak Research's bullish argument for Novo Nordisk (NVO).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.