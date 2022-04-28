Novo Nordisk once weekly insulin icodec bests Tresiba in lowering blood sugar
Apr. 28, 2022 2:24 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Insulin icodec, in development from Novo Nordisk (NVO), given once weekly provided a greater reduction in HbA1c levels compared to Tresiba (insulin degludec) in a phase 3 trial.
- Topline results showed that after 26 weeks, insulin icodec achieved a reduction in HbA1c of 0.93% compared to 0.71% for Tresiba.
- There was no statistically significant difference in estimated hypoglycemia rates, and no severe hypoglycemia events were seen in the insulin icodec group.
- The results are from one of six trials that forms the phase 3a ONWARDS clinical development program for insulin icodec that are enrolling more than 4K adults.
