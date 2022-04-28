3D Systems stock hits near 16-month low, set to post 3-day losing streak

Apr. 28, 2022 2:23 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

3d printer

cosinart/iStock via Getty Images

  • 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) stock is on track to post a three-day losing streak, falling to its lowest in nearly 16 months on Thursday.
  • Around 2.4M shares have changed hands as of 2.20 pm ET, ~38% higher than than its average trading volume of 1.7M.
  • DDD stock declined as much as 73% from its 52-week high on Jun. 25, 2021.
  • The stock, which dropped ~49% YTD, widely underperformed the S&P 400 Information Technology index in the last 1 year.
  • DDD earlier this week said CFO Jagtar Narula was quitting for another career opportunity. It also reiterated its 2022 outlook.
  • Take a look at DDD's key stats comparison with peers.
