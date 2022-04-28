Domino's Pizza is defended at BofA with higher prices still in its back pocket

Bank of America defended Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ -3.6%) following the pizza chain's same-store sales miss with its Q1 earnings report.

Analyst Sara Senatore noted that the 12% increase in same-store sales vs, 2019 implies a three-year CAGR of +3.8%, which is in line with DPZ’s long term guidance +3 to +6%.

"Given the current pricing environment – where competitors are taking HSD-LDD price increases – we think DPZ has room to increase prices and stabilize both top line and margin," she noted.

Domino's (DPZ) unit growth was also noted to be ahead of expectations, with consensus forecasting 188 net new stores in Q1 vs. the 213 net new stores reported.

Net income decreased 22.8% for DPZ in Q1 due primarily to lower income from operations from lower U.S. company-owned store and supply chain operating margins and higher general and administrative expenses. Higher debt costs also factored in.

BofA kept a Buy rating on Domino's Pizza (DPZ) and price objective of $512, which reps more than 40% upside potential for shares.

Dig in further into the Q1 numbers for Domino's.