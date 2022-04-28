Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) stock has lost 2.1% to $39.41 in Thursday afternoon trade, after earlier falling as much as 10% to $36.23.

Shares fall even though CARR reported Q1 earnings that beat estimates. Q1 non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.54 which beat estimates by $0.07 while revenue was $4.65B, which beat expectations by $100M.

CARR said Q1 revenue was down 1% Y/Y on a net basis due to the impact of the company's divestiture of its Chubb Fire & Security business to APi Group (APG). Excluding Chubb, revenue was up about 12% Y/Y.

The company's free cash flow usage in Q1 was $258M, significantly higher than the use of $100M guided in its Q4 2021 earnings call. The primary driver for this was an increase in inventory.

Despite what it deemed to be a strong start to the year, the company reaffirmed its FY 2022 outlook for sales, adjusted EPS, adjusted operating margin and free cash flow. CARR expects ~$20B in sales in 2022 vs the consensus revenue estimates of $19.97B.

CARR CFO Patrick Goris on the earnings conference call said that the company is still seeing increasing inflationary headwinds, and that is was too early to change the guidance.

Goris also said CARR expects the recent COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai to impact Q2 sales by about $100M, mainly in the commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning and the truck and trailer businesses.

Up to Wednesday's close, CARR stock -25.8% YTD.