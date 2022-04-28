Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +4.6% in Thursday's trading after Q1 adjusted earnings exceeded expectations and revenues rose 4.7% Y/Y to 442M, with gold and silver production topping company targets.

Q1 gold production gained 4.7% Y/Y to 210,533 oz following standout performances from the Jacobina, El Peñón and Cerro Moro operations, while silver output ose by a similar percentage to 2.2M oz.

Q1 free cash flow fell to 34.7M from 76M, but the company expects FCF will increase Q/Q with the strongest generation coming in H2.

Yamana (AUY) said Q1 all-in sustaining costs of $1,084 per gold equivalent oz also came in below plan, despite the quarter being the lowest planned production quarter of the year.

The company said the Phase 2 expansion of the Jacobina mine in Brazil is progressing ahead of schedule and likely will achieve its throughput objective a year ahead of schedule by mid-2022.

Yamana (AUY) said the receipt of the mine's expansion permit would enable it reach the Phase 2 gold production objective of 230K oz/year and facilitate future Phase 3 expansion to up to 270K oz/year and a potential Phase 4 to at least 350K.

"The company successfully mitigated inflationary trends through productivity improvements and overall.. costs in the first quarter were lower than plan and in line with guidance."

Yamana Gold's (AUY) price return shows gains of 32% YTD and 18% during the past year.