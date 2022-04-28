Option Care Health closes acquisition of Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Networks
Apr. 28, 2022 3:01 PM ETOption Care Health, Inc. (OPCH)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) closed the acquisition of Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Networks or SPNN.
- Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.04. Revenue of $915.78M (+20.6% y/y) beats by $76.33M. Shares were trading +12.46%.
- The impact of recently completed acquisitions, namely Infinity, Wasatch and BioCure, represented ~250 bps of revenue growth.
- "...part of the reasons for the acquisitions within Infinity and SPNN was to expand our nursing network," CEO John Rademacher said during the Q1 earnings call. Rademacher had replied to an analyst question on labor shortages, particularly relating to nursing availability and pharmacist.
- FY22 adjusted EBITDA expectations is $320M-335M.
- OPCH is continuing on the path of building out a comprehensive network of infusion suites, focusing around site care initiatives and other aspects from that standpoint, according to CFO Mike Shapiro.