Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) +3.4% in choppy trading Thursday despite reporting a higher Q1 GAAP loss, as a surge in oilfield drilling activity lifted revenues by nearly 50% Y/Y to $351M.

Q1 net loss increased to $43.8M, or $3.25/share, from a $36.1M loss, or $2.70/share, in the year-ago quarter, which the company attributed to a jump in share-based compensation expense.

U.S. and Canadian drilling activity jumped by 56% and 48%, respectively, dayrates increased in the U.S. and Canada by a respective 10% and 15%, and well service activity gained 10% during the quarter.

In anticipation of higher activity and additional contracted rig upgrades, the company said it is raising planned capital spending for FY 2022 to $125M, after previously expecting to spend $98M this year.

"We anticipate higher demand for our services and improved fleet utilization as customers seek to maintain production levels and replenish inventories, as drilled but uncompleted wells have been depleted over the past several years," President and CEO Kevin Neveu said.

ATB Capital Markets analyst Waqar Syed said the results and outlook are positive, Bloomberg reports, particularly after Precision's shares have pulled back from recent highs over market concerns about margins.

Precision Drilling (PDS) shares have surged 98% YTD and 182% during the past year.