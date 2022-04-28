Smith & Nephew reports Q1 results
Apr. 28, 2022 3:31 PM ETSmith & Nephew plc (SNN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Smith & Nephew press release (NYSE:SNN): Q1 Revenue of $1.31B (+3.3% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Sports Medicine & ENT revenue up 8.6% underlying; Advanced Wound Management revenue up 8.0% underlying; Orthopaedics revenue up 2.6% underlying.
- Full year 2022 guidance remains unchanged. For the year, the company is targeting underlying revenue growth of 4.0-5.0%. On a reported basis the guidance equates to a range of around 1.3-2.3%, with a foreign exchange headwind of 270bps based on exchange rates prevailing on 22 April 2022. The Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $5.37B.
- CEO update: "Our Q1 performance puts us on track to deliver our guidance for this year. 2022 marks an important stepping-stone in our Strategy for Growth and towards achieving our medium-term financial performance commitments. I am excited by the prospect of driving delivery of the Strategy and bringing out the best in Smith+Nephew to realize the full potential of the business."