Boeing's (NYSE:BA) steep Q1 earnings miss draws a flurry of analyst cuts to stock price targets - but no new downgrades, Barron's reports - and shares claw back to breakeven after dropping as much as 3.5% earlier.

Baird analyst Peter Arment cut his price target to $245 from $306, saying he wants more clarity about expenses related to defense contracts, delays to the 787 and 777X, and recertification of the MAX jet in China.

J.P. Morgan's Seth Seifman dropped his target to $190 from $235, saying "the path to upside for Boeing stock is simple in theory but more challenging in practice."

Analysts at Susquehanna, Wells Fargo and Bernstein cut their PTs by ~15%, on average to $208 from $244.

Three-quarters of analysts rate Boeing (BA) as a Buy, including Cowen's Cai von Rumohr, who maintained his rating and his $230 PT, seeing the quarter as a "deck clearing" and expecting free cash flow can improve through the rest of 2022.

Edward Jones analyst Eric Windau, who rates the stock a Buy and does not keep price targets, told Barron's the company needs to clean up its operations but "there is still a long term growth story here," as more people will fly on planes in the future, which is positive for demand.

"The Boeing bull case has been tenuous for some time and built on carrying frothy valuations," Trapping Value writes in a newly published analysis on Seeking Alpha.