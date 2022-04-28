Pfizer to resume late-stage study for muscular dystrophy candidate as FDA lifts hold
Apr. 28, 2022 3:49 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced on Thursday that would open the first U.S. sites in its Phase 3 trial for a gene therapy candidate targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted its clinical hold.
- The global CIFFREO trial is designed to evaluate the company’s mini-dystrophin gene therapy fordadistrogene movaparvovec in ambulatory patients with DMD.
- In response to an adverse event that occurred in an early-stage trial in the non-ambulatory cohort, Pfizer (PFE) paused all clinical trials for the treatment, including the CIFFREO study in Dec. 2021. And the FDA issued a clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug (IND) application.
- The restart of the trial follows reviews of data and protocol amendments that will include a seven day hospitalization period for the close monitoring of patients after the administration of the drug, Pfizer (PFE) said.
- The company expects to open nearly all CIFFREO trial sites by Jun. 2022.
