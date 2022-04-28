Fidelity Investments plans to ramp up hiring by 21%

Apr. 28, 2022 3:49 PM ETHOOD, BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Fidelity Investments office

NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Fidelity Investments is planning to boost its workforce with the addition of more than 12K jobs by the end of Q3, according to a release Thursday.
  • By comparison, Fidelity, which has 57K total staff and more than $4T in discretionary assets, said that it had hired 16.6K staff in 2021 and 7.2K in 2020.
  • Meanwhile, 69% of the new jobs will consist of customer-facing positions and 14% will represent technology positions, the asset manager said.
  • The move comes shortly after the firm made plans to allow investors to put Bitcoin (BTC-USD) in their 401(k) retirement accounts, making it the first retirement-plan provider to offer BTC exposure.
  • On the other hand, financial services platform Robinhood Markets (HOOD) recently cut the number of full-time employees by 9%.
  • Towards the end of March, Fidelity Investments started a unit to offer liquid alternatives.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.