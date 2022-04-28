Fidelity Investments plans to ramp up hiring by 21%
Apr. 28, 2022 3:49 PM ETHOOD, BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fidelity Investments is planning to boost its workforce with the addition of more than 12K jobs by the end of Q3, according to a release Thursday.
- By comparison, Fidelity, which has 57K total staff and more than $4T in discretionary assets, said that it had hired 16.6K staff in 2021 and 7.2K in 2020.
- Meanwhile, 69% of the new jobs will consist of customer-facing positions and 14% will represent technology positions, the asset manager said.
- The move comes shortly after the firm made plans to allow investors to put Bitcoin (BTC-USD) in their 401(k) retirement accounts, making it the first retirement-plan provider to offer BTC exposure.
- On the other hand, financial services platform Robinhood Markets (HOOD) recently cut the number of full-time employees by 9%.
- Towards the end of March, Fidelity Investments started a unit to offer liquid alternatives.