Why did Teladoc stock plummet today? Fallout from quarterly results, 2022 guidance

Apr. 28, 2022 3:58 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Businessman looking down at the falling red arrow destroying a

Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Thursday hit a 52-week low of $28.75, the day after reporting Q1 2022 results that missed the mark on the top and bottom lines and scaling back 2022 estimates.
  • The stock was down ~40% just before the market close.
  • Since April 27, 2021, the stock is down ~82%.
  • Adding to the company's misery today was a series of downgrades from Street analysts.
  • Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight, who downgraded the stock from neutral to buy, said, "We are doubtful that we will see the competition-driven headwinds abate anytime soon."
  • Most of Cathie Wood's actively managed exchanged traded funds were down today as Teladoc (TDOC) is a top holding in many of them.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.