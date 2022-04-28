Why did Teladoc stock plummet today? Fallout from quarterly results, 2022 guidance
Apr. 28, 2022 3:58 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Thursday hit a 52-week low of $28.75, the day after reporting Q1 2022 results that missed the mark on the top and bottom lines and scaling back 2022 estimates.
- The stock was down ~40% just before the market close.
- Since April 27, 2021, the stock is down ~82%.
- Adding to the company's misery today was a series of downgrades from Street analysts.
- Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight, who downgraded the stock from neutral to buy, said, "We are doubtful that we will see the competition-driven headwinds abate anytime soon."
- Most of Cathie Wood's actively managed exchanged traded funds were down today as Teladoc (TDOC) is a top holding in many of them.