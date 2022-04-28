Amazon posts net loss of $3.8B, revenue meets expectations at $116.4B

Apr. 28, 2022 4:02 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor168 Comments
  • Amazon press release (NASDAQ:AMZN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$7.56 misses by $15.78.
  • Revenue of $116.44B (+7.3% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Shares -6.4%.
  • Online stores net sales of $51.13B VS. $52.9B in 1Q21.Third-party seller services of $25.34B vs. $23.71B in 1Q21.
    Subscription service of $8.41B vs. $7.58B in 1Q21.
    AWS net sales of $18.44B vs. $13.5B in 1Q21.

  • Second Quarter 2022 Guidance

    • Net sales are expected to be between $116.0 billion and $121.0 billion vs. $125.17B consensus., or to grow between 3% and 7% compared with second quarter 2021. This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately 200 basis points from foreign exchange rates.
    • Operating income (loss) is expected to be between $(1.0) billion and $3.0 billion, compared with $7.7 billion in second quarter 2021.
    • This guidance assumes that Prime Day occurs in third quarter 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.