Amazon posts net loss of $3.8B, revenue meets expectations at $116.4B
Apr. 28, 2022
- Amazon press release (NASDAQ:AMZN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$7.56 misses by $15.78.
- Revenue of $116.44B (+7.3% Y/Y) in-line.
- Shares -6.4%.
- Online stores net sales of $51.13B VS. $52.9B in 1Q21.Third-party seller services of $25.34B vs. $23.71B in 1Q21.Subscription service of $8.41B vs. $7.58B in 1Q21.AWS net sales of $18.44B vs. $13.5B in 1Q21.
Second Quarter 2022 Guidance
- Net sales are expected to be between $116.0 billion and $121.0 billion vs. $125.17B consensus., or to grow between 3% and 7% compared with second quarter 2021. This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately 200 basis points from foreign exchange rates.
- Operating income (loss) is expected to be between $(1.0) billion and $3.0 billion, compared with $7.7 billion in second quarter 2021.
- This guidance assumes that Prime Day occurs in third quarter 2022.