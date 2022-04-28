Wells global strategy team sees oil price gains, upgrades energy sector to "favorable"

  • The Wells Fargo global investment strategy team upgraded the Energy sector (XLE) to "favorable" Thursday, citing further gains in oil prices (USO) throughout 2023.
  • The group raised its inflation expectations, and called for a recession in Europe; Wells now expects to see 7.7% inflation at year end 2022 and 4.0% inflation throughout 2023.
  • Oil price forecasts were actually reduced for 2022, from $130/b to $100/b, though the group sees sustained high prices and $110 WTI (CL1:COM) in 2023.
  • In what is a broadly bearish report, the team sees energy, and particularly oil, insulated from inflation, slowing growth and a squeezed consumer; the report does not address the potential for dispersion between upstream producers and downstream refiners.
