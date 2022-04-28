Robinhood Markets GAAP EPS of -$0.45 misses by $0.10, revenue of $299M misses by $58.21M

  • Robinhood Markets press release (NASDAQ:HOOD): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.45 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $299M misses by $58.21M.
  • Transaction-based revenues decreased 48% to $218 million, compared with $420 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Options decreased 36% to $127 million, compared with $198 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Cryptocurrencies decreased 39% to $54 million, compared to $88 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Equities decreased 73% to $36 million, compared with $133 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was negative $143 million, compared with positive $115 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Outlook 2022: Total operating expenses decrease by 16%-20%; Total operating expenses excluding SBC (non-GAAP) increase by 2%-5%
