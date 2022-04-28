Gilead Sciences Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 beats by $0.31, revenue of $6.59B beats by $310M

Apr. 28, 2022 4:04 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Gilead Sciences press release (NASDAQ:GILD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 beats by $0.31.
  • Revenue of $6.59B (+2.6% Y/Y) beats by $310M.
  • As of March 31, 2022, Gilead had $6.8 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities compared to $7.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.
  • Gilead generated $1.8 billion in operating cash flow, which includes the cash outflow related to the $1.25 billion legal settlement.
  • Gilead made a $725 million collaboration opt-in payment to Arcus Biosciences, Inc., repaid $500 million of debt, paid dividends of $945 million and repurchased $352 million of common stock.
  • Guidance: For the full-year, we have updated our EPS guidance to primarily reflect the $2.7 billion IPR&D impairment. We now expect EPS between $3.00 and $3.50, compared to $4.70 and $5.20 previously.
  • Total product sales between $23.8 billion and $24.3 billion.
  • Total product sales, excluding Veklury, between $21.8 billion and $22.3 billion.
  • Total Veklury sales of approximately $2.0 billion.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share between $6.20 and $6.70.
