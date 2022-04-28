Omnicell Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.15, revenue of $318.29M beats by $4.31M

Apr. 28, 2022 4:05 PM ETOmnicell, Inc. (OMCL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Omnicell press release (NASDAQ:OMCL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $318.29M (+26.3% Y/Y) beats by $4.31M.
  • For the full year 2022, the Company expects product bookings to be between $1.370 billion and $1.430 billion. The Company expects full year 2022 total GAAP and non-GAAP revenues to be between $1.385 billion and $1.410 billion vs. consensus of $1.40B. 
  • The company expects full year 2022 non-GAAP earnings to be between $3.85 and $4.05 per share vs. consensus of $3.80.
