Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) shares slumped on Thursday as issues in business travel and cost control overshadowed a headline earnings beat.

The slide for the car-rental company came despite bullish comments on demand dynamics and beats on top and bottom lines for its first quarter earnings release on Wednesday.

It would appear, therefore, that inflation issues and commentary on crashing corporate and international demand that remains “considerably below pre-pandemic levels” is defining the daily stock trend.

“Corporate is now running at about 63% of where it was in '19 and inbounds are running only at about 35%,” CEO Stephen Scherr said. “So on the demand side, there's still room, right, for improvement to get us to a normalized state.”

On the inflation front, the company noted significant impacts on used car prices in particular.

“Like others in the industry, we are experiencing the impact of constraints on the supply of new vehicles as well as certain inflationary cost pressures,” Scherr explained. “It remains difficult to source a fleet to meet demand, and this dynamic may well persist into 2023.”

He added that the demand dynamics that are fomenting his optimistic forecast are also difficult to manage as demand for car rentals outstrips supply. Scherr noted that this setup is necessitating price increases and programs to keep cars in the existing fleet longer while opportunistically purchasing low-mileage used autos.

“As our cars age, we are taking care to weigh elevated used car prices against potential rental earnings and time our dispositions to maximize asset returns,” he added. “Notwithstanding strong top line performance, now is the time to get prepared for as and when market conditions turn.”

Shares declined 6.65% on the day.