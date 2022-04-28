Intel Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.08, revenue of $18.4B beats by $80M, reaffirms outlook
- Intel press release (NASDAQ:INTC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $18.4B (-6.6% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- "With a $1 trillion market opportunity ahead of us, we remain laser focused on our IDM 2.0 strategy. We executed well against that strategy in Q1, delivering key product and technology milestones and announcing plans to expand our manufacturing capacity in both the US and Europe to meet the continued demand for semiconductors and drive a more balanced, resilient global supply chain.”
- Q2 Guidance: Non-GAAP Revenue of $18B vs. $18.54B consensus, adjusted EPS of $0.70 vs. $0.73 consensus.
- FY2022 Guidance: Non-GAAP Revenue of $76B vs. $75.64B consensus, adjusted EPS of $3.60 vs. $3.07 consensus.